Kylie Minogue feels "rejuvenated" by her major comeback.

The 55-year-old pop legend is due to release her 16th studio album 'Tension' on 22 September and explained that following the success of viral hit 'Padam, Padam' - which has notched up more than 30 million views on TikTok - whilst the onomatopoeic word initially represented a heartbeat, it has actually taken on a "whole new meaning" as a greeting amongst fans all over the world.

Speaking on 'Today', she said: "I love what I do, there's always a song that hasn't been written, that hasn't been sung. There's more to share, I love my audience and I'm still able so I feel totally rejuvenated. 'Padam' has given me so much and I love the message it sends to all ages. You don't have to be 50 and up to appreciate it, 'Padam' is talking to the kids and the long-time fans and new listeners. It was, in the song [the sound of a heartbeat], but instantly it has taken on a whole new meaning. It's a greeting, it's a farewell, it's a 'How are you doing?'"

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who has sold more than 80 million records since starting her pop career in the late 1980s - also described her major resurgence as the "stuff of dreams" and hinted that she could follow in the footsteps of Celine Dion and Britney Spears with a Las Vegas residency.

She added: "This is the stuff of dreams, honestly. But to have something take off of its own accord, I'm having the time of my life.

"All of the memes, all of the TikToks. I was just saying to the team that I have no time zone, I need to just service 'Padam' and do as much as I can. I love touring but, there is a song on my album called 'Vegas', so that's all I'm saying."