Alyson Stoner was "fired from a children's show" after coming out.

The 29-year-old star made multiple appearances in Disney Channel in the mid-to-late 2000s in hits such as 'Camp Rock' and 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' but was allegedly dismissed from a job in later years after publicly coming out as queer over "safety concerns" for children.

Speaking on' I'm Literally Screaming with Spencewuah', Alyson said: "There were other pressures and considerations for me to be public. I felt like ‘OK, I wanna do this.' But I spoke to my managers about it, who happened to be Christians, and so I was like, ‘OK, I know that there's a potential risk here.'

"They were very loving and supportive and helpful in me understanding that there are risks if I do this, it's totally my choice, but it could affect not only people's perceptions but also, like, hireability for jobs.

"I did end up getting fired from a children's show because they felt that I was unsafe now that they knew I was queer to be around kids. So, there was definitely discrimination there, but the beauty far outweighs the hate comments and death threats."

The 'Cheaper by the Dozen' star - who was lined up to front a 'That's So Raven' spin-off where she starred as a fictional celebrity before the concept was retooled into 'Hannah Montana' with Miley Cyrus - did not identify the show in question nor the production company but previously insisted that having had a "long, conservative" career in showbusiness did not change inner personality.

In an essay for TeenVogue, Alyson said: "I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways.

"I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other's best journeys. I've had a very long career of being conservative. I am still who I am. I am just being more honest and more truthful."