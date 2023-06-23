Selena Gomez' new movie has "completely changed" [her] life.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress has been living in Paris, France, for the last few months while working on 'Emilia Perez' alongside Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldana and she admitted it's an experience she's unlikely to ever forget.

Sharing a series of pictures from her time in the French capital, she gushed on Instagram: “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!

“I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all [white heart emoji] (sic)”

The photos included Zoe handing out pizzas, Selena and her friends posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and another of the 'Only Murders in the Building' star enjoying a huge croissant with sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, nine.

Zoe was among the first to comment on her co-star's post.

She wrote: “You are magnificent in this film! Honored to have worked with you lady.”

Selena recently admitted she struggles to find "consistent" balance in her life but she accepts that because she wants to enjoy the opportunities that come her way.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress told The Wrap: "I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle.

"The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important.

"This is the perfect example. I just wrapped my show and I’m spending one week with my family and then I’m going off to Paris and then I’ll return to them but I’ll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all. Right now, that’s just how I function.

"Maybe when I get older, I’ll be different, but who I am - my work ethic, my life - is this: the hustle. And I get bored. I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people."