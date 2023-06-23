Andy Cohen is "not in love" with John Mayer.

The 54-year-old star has been single since he split up with Broadway actor John Hill in 2020 but insisted that despite his recent comments that he "loves" the 'Gravity hitmaker, he insisted his relationship with his 45-year-old friend is strictly platonic.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show, he said: "I was on Howard Stern last week and he asked me about my friendship with John Mayer and I said, 'Yeah, you know,' said kind of flippantly and offhandedly that we love each other.

" It became headline news and the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it. You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they're in love? Are we all so flipped out?"

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host went on to add that the public response to his comments had been "weird" and recalled being "stunned" when his straight college roommate declared his love for him when they were in their late teens but noted that their friendship was "not sexual" at all.

He added: "I think it's weird. Do you think, I mean, don't you think that most male, I mean, Dave Ansel and I are in love with each other. Dave Ansel was the first guy I was ever in love with. That's my college roommate and I was stunned, by the way, in week one of freshman year when he said, 'Oh my god, I love you, dude. I love you,' and I was like, 'Wow, this is a totally hetero guy expressing his love for me.'

"It felt very pure and real, but not sexual whatsoever. It was grounded in our friendship, so that's why I just think that a friendship of two guys, that doesn't seem like headline news to me.

"At first, I thought it was kind of lazy like, 'Oh, that's a lazy headline.' Yes, I offhandedly said we love each other and then the longer it went, I was like, 'Y'all need to kind of, you know, get ahold of yourself."