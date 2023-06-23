Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is being defended by Andy Cohen over accusations she didn’t conduct her interviews for the ‘Archetypes’ podcast series.

The former ‘Suits’ actress, 41, has been accused of using staff to do the chats, but ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host Andy – who last year appeared on the mum-of-two’s Spotify project – has branded the rumour “insane”.

He told UsWeekly: “Of course, I (spoke with Meghan.) And she definitely (interviewed me.)

“That’s an insane rumour. Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did.”

PodNews has claimed some of the duchess’ ‘Archetypes’ chats were not her own, and added her voice was later edited into an episode.

Andy also stressed Meghan was “quite well-researched,” “well-informed,” and “thoughtful” during their 2022 podcast sit-down.

Along with the accusation about falsifying interviews, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, 38, have also been branded “f****** grifters” by a Spotify chief after the pair’s $20million deal with the platform was canned, which included the ‘Archetypes’ series.

Bill Simmons, 53, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify’s international sports content, hit out at as the couple were dropped from the streaming giant last week following reports they did not meet "productivity requirements".

He said on his podcast: “‘The F****** Grifters’ – that’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.

“It’s one of my best stories.”

He added: “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. That’s a podcast we should’ve launched with them.”

Harry is also said to have wanted to interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhoods for a podcast.

Sources told Bloomberg the former senior royal spoke to “multiple” producers and production houses about his ideas, including one about childhood trauma which would see the prince interview a string of guests such as Russian president and ex- US leader, as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, about their early years and how they shaped them into the adults they are today.

According to the insiders, the prince also suggested a show centred on fatherhood, and another which would have looked at different major societal conversations in each episode, and he hoped to invite Pope Francis on the podcast to discuss religion.