Meghan McCain has branded the second season of ‘And Just Like That’ “woke slop”.

The former ‘View’ co-presenter, 38, slated the first season of the show, and has now hit out at the second series of the ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off as criticism spreads it does not live up to the original show.

She said in an essay for the Daily Mail about how “soulless” showrunners seemed as if they were using it to tick off “a woke checklist”: “The knock-off lacked everything that made the original series great.”

Meghan also ranted the new series is lacking in “sharp dialogue, compelling characters and plots broaching taboo topics”.

She also lashed out at 57-year-old star Cynthia Nixon’s graphic sex scenes with Sara Ramirez, 47, who plays her lover Che.

Meghan added: “Miranda and Che are fully naked, breasts out, writhing in a hot tub, in the middle of the day in Los Angeles.”

She claimed the on-screen couple were “all leather and studs” and didn’t seem capable of having “normi sex”.

But Meghan admitted she hoped an upcoming cameo by Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones would “rescue” the show.

She said: “If Cattrall’s b*****, offensive, authentic character (is) coming back, so (am) I.

“She won’t stand for this progressive nonsense.”

Kim, 66, had previously said she wouldn’t come back to the ‘AJLT’ spin-off, with her last appearance in the ‘SATC’ franchise in the second feature film of the series in 2010.

But the actress – who has had a long-running feud with Sarah – is now set to appear in a cliff-hanger finale for the second season of ‘AJLT’.

Variety has reported she shot only one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day in March.

Kim starred as Samantha for six seasons on ‘SATC’ and her character was seen settling down in season four of the original series with artist character Maria Reyes after revealing to her on-screen friends over dinner: “Yes ladies, I’m a lesbian.”

Her character was then written out of the show, but not killed off.

‘SATC’ writer Candance Bushnell, 64, said she believes the latest batch of ‘AJLT’ episodes, now streaming on Max, “will be a great season” after Kim’s return was announced.