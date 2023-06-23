Chris Noth reportedly feels left “out in the cold” by his former ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars.

The 68-year-old actor – probably best known for playing ‘Mr Big’ on the HBO show and its reboot ‘And Just Like That’ – was hit by multiple sexual assault allegations in 2021, and a source claims he is still being frozen out by the cast of the show despite strongly denying any wrongdoing.

An insider told Radar Online about him apparently being cut off by ‘SATC’ stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis: “He’s not invited to their parties. He doesn’t get greeting cards or happy birthday texts.

“He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold.”

The source added Chris, who has two sons with wife Tara Wilson, feels angry over his apparent alienation from the actresses as he was never charged with a crime and he maintains all sexual instances with his accusers were all consensual.

He was accused of assault by multiple women days after ‘AJLT’ debuted, but hit back in a statement issued in December 2021: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

Chris went on: “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Despite his denial, Chris was fired from his show ‘The Equalizer’ and had his ad for Peloton scrapped.

He was also dropped by agency A3 Artists in the wake of the scandal.

His Mr Big character was killed off in the first episode of ‘AJLT’, and his scheduled cameo in the finale episode of the show’s first season was axed.

In a joint statement after Chris made headlines, his former co-stars Sarah, 58, Cynthia, 57, and Kristin, 58, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Sarah admitted last May she had not talked to her on-screen husband Chris since the claims emerged.

She told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about the claims against him: “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it.”

When asked if she had spoken to Chris since his scandal the actress admitted: “No.”