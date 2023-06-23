Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter was “mortified” he used to drop her to school in his Hummer.

The 75-year-old action star’s girl Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, said being left off in the ostentatious vehicle made her painfully aware of her privileged upbringing, which she said she didn’t want to flaunt in front of her classmates.

She told ‘The Nikki and Brie Show’: “I remember the only time really realising like, ‘Okay, this is different,’ because my dad would drop us off at school in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors and no roof – and I was mortified.

“He would pull up to carpool and I was: ‘Can you please drop me off down the street? Please, I’m so embarrassed. Can we please just take the minivan? Like, this is not my vibe. I just don’t like this at all.’”

But the mum-of-two – who has two daughters with 44-year-old actor Chris Pratt – added about how her mind changed: “And then as I got older, the boys in my grade became much more interested in my dad. That was the time where I was like, ‘Okay, this is different for me.’”

Along with Katherine, Arnold has three other children with his 67-year-old former wife Maria Shriver including Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and 25-year-old Christopher.

The ‘Predator’ actor is also dad to Joseph, 25, who he had with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

In his new Netflix docuseries ‘Arnold’ the body builder-turned-actor opened up about how fatherhood changed him.

He said: “Becoming a father is a whole new ball game. People talk about it a lot but you have no understanding what they’re talking about.

“When Katherine was born, there were tears running down my eyes. I was just so emotional about this life that I have just created with Maria and you realize this is a whole other world.

“It was staggering, what joy they brought to us.”

When Katherine was 21 her parents, who married in 1986, broke up after Arnold came clean about his 1996 affair with maid Mildred.

The ex-governor of California admitted: “(Divorce) was very, very difficult in the beginning.

“Eventually, you move on… (Maria) and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids.”