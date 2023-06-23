Nicki Minaj is at the centre of an online petition to kick her and her convicted felon husband Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty out of their home.

Hundreds of people have signed a Change.org campaign expressing concerns about how the 40-year-old rapper and her partner, 45, are living in Hidden Hills, California, where members of the Kardashian and Jenner family also reside, along with famous faces including Kevin Hart, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and Jessica Simpson.

The plea began circulating online in December after Nicki is said to have bought a $19.5 million estate in the neighbourhood.

According to TMZ, more than 500 people have signed the petition in the last week after Kenneth filed legal documents to update his address on the Megan’s Law website.

Federal law requires authorities to make information regarding registered sex offenders available so the public can “better protect themselves and their families”.

The petition was created by a woman going by the name Beverly Bardan and said the couple’s presence in the area would raise safety concerns and lower the value of the area.

It is unclear how many of the couple’s neighbours have signed the petition.

Kenneth is serving one year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

He was also sentenced in July 2022 to three years’ probation for the federal charge.

Kenneth was convicted in New York for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and was required by law to register as a sex offender in that state.

He then moved to California in October 2019 after marrying Nicki, with whom he had a son nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’ in September 2020.

Nicki said about the sexual abuse claims against him on Instagram in December 2018: “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”