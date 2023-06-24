Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall’s cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ is about “celebrating” the upcoming 25th anniversary of ‘Sex and the City’.

The 58-year-old actress, who is reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the ‘SATC’ spin-off show didn’t address the long-running feud between her and Kim when talking about why her former co-star agreed to a surprise guest appearance on the show, which is now on its second series.

She told Channel Seven’s ‘Sunrise’ about Kim’s brief comeback as sex-crazed publicist Samantha Jones on the show: “It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that.

“She had surfaced in the first season, but this simply taking those texts and it puts a face with it.

“A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved.”

Revealing Kim’s appearance will be brief, she added: “It’s just a quick pop, it’s just a phone call. And its very much familiar.

“It will be nice to see, as a nod to those 25 years and the relationship we have with the audience.”

Sarah recently added Kim’s ‘AJLT’ cameo was “nostalgic” and brought “a lot of joy” to the cast.

The actresses are said to have been harbouring a feud since the filming of the original ‘Sex and the City’ series, which led to Kim, 66, not appearing in the new spin-off series despite her ‘SATC’ castmates Cynthia Nixon, 57, and Kristin Davis, 58, signing up to return to their roles of Miranda and Charlotte.

Sarah and Kim were reportedly “never friends” throughout the filming of HBO’s six-season ‘SATC’ and its two subsequent film versions.

It was reported Sarah’s apparent bigger pay packet for playing Carrie and being an executive producer on the show was one of the main causes of their alleged fallout.

In 2018, Sarah was accused by Kim of exploiting the death of her brother.

The actress’ younger sibling Chris, 55, took his life and was found dead that year after he went missing from his home in Alberta, Canada.

After announcing his passing, Kim thanked her fans and ‘SATC’ colleagues for their support.

Four days after posting that message she raged at Sarah online – criticising her for “reaching out” amid her grief and accusing the actress of being cruel.

Kim said: “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The actress also said Sarah’s “continual reaching out” was “a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now”.

Kim’s post linked to an article in the New York Post from October 2017 that detailed the feud between the stars which culminated with a dispute over whether to produce a third ‘SATC’ film, which Kim said she didn’t want to do.