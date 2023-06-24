Keyshia Cole will relive her mother's addiction and death in her new biopic.

The 41-year-old singer makes her acting debut in the Lifetime movie, 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story', which will also share the story of her late mother's death from an accidental fentanyl overdose on her 61st birthday on July 18, 2021.

Keyshia told PEOPLE: "This is like my way of making peace with a lot of things. I was able to relive those moments and make peace with it all. That was my goal.”

Keyshia added that she hopes the movie "helps people", who are dealing with similar struggles.

Speaking about sharing details about her mother's addiction, Keyshia explained: "Part of me was like, ‘I don’t want to show her in that way'. But she had fans as well and I thought it would be kind of selfish at this point. And there’s a lot of great things about my mom that they have never seen. She was always joking or always going crazy, one or the other."

And, she believes that making the movie helped her to come to term with her mother's death.

She said: "A lot of the moments felt like she was there. I felt I was able to tell my mom goodbye because I didn’t get to tell my mom goodbye. In an eerie way, I was able to speak with my mom. Maybe she could hear it.

"We had those conversations all the time. I tried my best not to judge her. She’d say, ‘You always did right by me, never made me feel unloved because of my addiction.’"

Keyshia also says her relationship with her own children has helped her move on from her mother's death.

She said: "I’m good. I just pray and I’m so thankful to have my kids because they are my light. Just being near them and being able to take them to school, pick them up, be a regular parent, that is a lot of my healing, being able to give my children something that I didn’t really experience.”