Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in new bikini pictures.

The 44-year-old reality TV star - who already has daughter Penelope, 10 and sons Reign Aston, eight, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick - is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47, and took to Instagram to share pictures of her bump.

She captioned the carousel of images, which also show her enjoying a pool day with Penelope, "sweet summer".

Travis shares three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

And all of their children are excited about the new baby.

A source told PEOPLE: "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.

"Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

Kourtney has called her relationship with Travis "sacred" but said she is happy to share details on her family's reality TV show 'The Kardashians".

She said: "It's so sacred to me, and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons. There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."