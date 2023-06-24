Stacey Solomon is getting no sleep.

The ‘Loose Women’ star – who has Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships and Rex, four, Rose, 20 months, and four-month-old Belle with husband Joe Swash, as well as being a stepmother to his 15-year-old son Harry – admitted she’s getting very little rest because of the needs of her baby, but she’s hopeful things will change soon.

Asked how much sleep she is getting, she told new! magazine: “None! Belle’s up every two to three hours, but in six months she will be toddling.”

At the moment, the 33-year-old star admitted she isn’t thinking about the idea of having any more babies.

She said: “I’ve literally just given birth – I couldn’t even imagine anything going on.”

Stacey is grateful for the support of her older sons and her and Joe’s wider family.

She said: “I tell you what, having five kids makes you organised - you’ve got no choice.

“I’ve got three different school runs and they’re all at different stages of life.

“The older ones help – and Joe is amazing.

“We’ve got a massive family network – my mum and dad, his mum, sisters, brothers all chip in.

“We couldn’t do it without them.

“They say it takes a village [to raise a child] and we need the whole village.”

Stacey recently admitted she still fears work will dry up, despite being hugely successful.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "All I know is nothing in this industry is guaranteed. You can’t work your way up then know you’ve got a job for the next 10 years.

"So my whole attitude has always been take it, enjoy it, work your socks off and see what happens.

"Trust me, I’m the biggest hoarder of them all. I can see myself in most of the people whose homes we go into. I see how they’ve got that way and how busy life is for them.

"My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again.”