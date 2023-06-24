A 'Final Fantasy 16' port is still on the way, but work still needs to be done to ensure it has "seamless loading".

Series producer Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida said during a recent Square Enix livestream that they want to make the upcoming PS5 game for PC, but there is a hiccup they need to work through first.

Content creator Genki quoted Yoshida as roughly saying (as per PCGames): "They want to make a PC version of FF16 but they want to create an experience with seamless loading, so they didn’t have enough time to optimise for PC. He says when the time comes, they will talk more about it.”

Earlier this year, Yoshida wrote in a Japanese PlayStation Blog: “I’ve caused a bit of a stir with my remarks, but I’d like to touch on the PC version.

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.”

Ahead of the title's release on June 22, Sony gave fans the chance to get a taste of what to expect from the action RPG with a free demo.

A blog post read: “The demo will give PlayStation 5 players a taste of the game’s vibrant world and fast-paced action combat with two lengthy sections showcasing what you can expect from FF16."

Players were introduced to Clive Rosfield, the newest protagonist, who is the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria.

Once the prologue is completed, the combat section could be unlocked.

The PlayStation Blog added: “This features an infiltration of a fort at night, with Clive supported on his mission by his faithful wolf Torgal and Cidolfus Telamon.

“You’ll encounter various enemies and epic bosses. While you won’t be able to save your progress in this segment of the demo, it will let you test out the fuller range of combat options by way of numerous unlocked abilities and accessories. This can be replayed as many times as you’d like, giving players a head start on experiencing Clive’s full-fledged action battles.”