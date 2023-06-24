Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman and Rachel Zegler have joined the cast of 'Paddington in Peru'.

The trio are set to star in the latest movie in the 'Paddington' franchise, while Emily Mortimer will replace Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown, the family matriarch.

Sally said in a statement: "For me, it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world."

Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin, will all return for the third movie, along with Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington and Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

The synopsis for the movie reads: "Paddington’s story full circle as he returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Paddington in Peru' will be the feature debut of Dougal Wilson, the commercial and music video director.