Katie Price's mother has lashed out at her exes.

Amy Price insisted that 45-year-old Katie's former husbands and boyfriends - including Peter Andre, Kieran Hayler, Alex Reid and Dane Bowers - all wanted something from her and none of them had her best interests at heart.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I think it’s fair to say from my point of view that Dane Bowers and Peter Andre were men who liked to be in control and prioritised furthering their own careers.

“In my view, they used their relations with Kate for their own gains and quit while they were ahead.

“Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler were complex exhibitionists who came along when Kate was at her lowest ebb and her most recent suitor is of a similar ilk.

“I always remember Alex referring to himself as Mrs Katie Price and that says it all.

“Kieran and Carl [Woods, ex-fiancé] are also men who crave fame and have used Kate as a springboard for their social media feeds.

“Of course it takes two to tango in every relationship and I’m not for a moment suggesting things are plain sailing with my daughter."

Amy also revealed she was so worried about her reality TV star daughter when she crashed her car after drinking alcohol in 2021 that she wanted to get her sectioned.

Amy said: "It was the sort of moment no parent ever imagines having to deal with.

“Shocking — so, so hard.

“I’d feared it would reach that point one day.

“After all the years of failed relationships, betrayals by friends, duplicitous managers, and the painful loneliness she had experienced all her life.

“It had all come to a head.

“We seriously thought about sectioning Kate under the Mental Health Act, but I just couldn’t do that to my own daughter.”