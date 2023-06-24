Maya Hawke found working with the 'Asteroid City' cast to be an "intimidating" experience.

The 24-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston and Bill Murray in the Wes Anderson-directed film, and Maya admits that she was initially anxious about shooting the movie, which is set around a stargazer convention.

Maya - who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke - told the 'Backstage' podcast: "Getting to try something impossible is kind of freeing, you know? Versus having to sort of try to master - being asked to do something simple where you're like, 'Oh, no, I'm going to mess this up'.

"I felt that the impossible task that was asked of me was, you know, these people are all so intimidating and so talented, and to enter that environment as a new person, as a young person, as a person without that much experience, and to come in with confidence and to not worry that I was going to ruin the film, which very quickly I realised was actually impossible once I got there, because Wes is so masterful in the orchestra conduction of everything that you couldn't ruin it if you tried your hardest."

The movie was shot while COVID protocols were still in place, and Rupert Friend loved the on-set spirit that Wes managed to create.

The 41-year-old actor said: "One of the things that Wes not only encourages but really engenders is this spirit of community and what it means is that whether you are the main focus of a scene or not is completely immaterial.

"You want to be there to support your colleagues, whether you're in the deep, deep background out of focus, as many of us were, or you're front and centre - that becomes immaterial, so you're speaking about the egalitarian nature of it.

"I don't know of a more genuine ensemble than what I saw on set and on the screen for this movie. I mean, any of these people could be the star and everyone gave it to everyone else."