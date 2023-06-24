Natasha Lyonne thinks her fame and success is "tenuous".

The 44-year-old actress has enjoyed significant success during her career, starring in movies such as 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and the 'American Pie' franchise - but Natasha believes that her recent run of success remains very fragile.

Speaking to The Independent, the actress explained: "I can no longer claim outsider status. I claimed it for so long, but reality is reality, you know ... that’s over now.

"I know how special all of this is, but having been on the other side of it, I also know how tenuous it is, too.

"In the 40 years of this career, I’ve had maybe ten different ‘15 minutes of fame’. They come and go, so who knows how long this run lasts?"

Natasha felt under pressure to "fall in line" during the early years of her career.

But she believes that the landscape of the movie industry has changed significantly since then.

The 'Orange Is the New Black' star said: "You see Kristen Stewart or Elliot Page or Bella Ramsey, these people just owning their personalities and not apologising. There was so much apologising for existing in the 90s. Part of the job of being a young actress was that you had to fall in line."

Natasha believes that her "different" personality was both a positive and a negative for her during the early years of her career.

The actress also recalled being made to feel "uncomfortable" by some of the people she worked with.

She explained: "They love that you’re different and that’s why you’re getting work, but they’re also gonna make you feel uncomfortable about it all the time. And let you know that you’re not this generic thing in a spaghetti-strap number."