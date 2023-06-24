Kim Petras goes on dates "every now and then" in order to "stay sane".

The 30-year-old singer insists she's happily single - but Kim still thinks it's good for her to go on dates from time to time.

She told PEOPLE: "I try to find boys that like me and go on dates and all of that, but that is such a backseat priority for me right now.

"I mean, I'm very happy, but I've got to go on a date every now and then to stay sane."

Kim is currently focused on her pop career and insists she's "never been this busy".

The singer became the first openly transgender solo artist to reach the number one spot in the US in 2022, and she's determined to make the most of her career opportunities.

She said: "I’m really pushing myself to my limit. I’ve done this for a long time but never on this level. I’ve never been this busy."

Kim is poised to head out on tour in September, and the 'Unholy' hitmaker admits that she feels particularly comfortable on stage.

She explained: "The stage is the only place where I really feel like I belong. I feel successful whenever I’m on stage selling out a venue, and that’s what I want to do forever."

Meanwhile, Kim previously admitted that she finds it "hard" to date as a transgender woman.

The chart-topping star explained that dating apps often overlook the trans community.

She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "Dating is hard in general for a trans girl.

"Most apps don’t even have the category, so you have to put it in your bio so that people know, because that’s how you get killed if you don’t clarify it."