Kristin Cavallari has had "a lot of fun" since splitting from Jay Cutler.

The 36-year-old star was married to Jay between 2013 and 2020, and Kristin insists she's "really, really happy" at the moment.

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, ten, and Jaxon, nine, and Saylor, seven, with her ex-husband - told E! News: "I'm mom, first and foremost.

"I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time. Three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again.

"I'm really, really happy. And so if I'm gonna let someone come into my life, you better be awesome and just bring joy in my life. I'm not putting up with b******* anymore. I'm past that phase."

Earlier this year, Kristin revealed that she's an "active dater".

The TV star also admitted that she'd been "having fun" after returning to the dating scene.

During an appearance on the 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Kristin shared: "I just have taken a stance that until I'm in a serious, committed relationship, there's nothing to really report.

"I'm having fun. I do have good dating stories."

Kristin confessed to being out of her comfort zone on the casual-dating scene.

However, the reality star is determined to enjoy herself before she settles into another serious relationship.

Speaking about the state of her love life, Kristin explained: "This is the first time in my life I've really dated. I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it."