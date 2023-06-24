Tom Schwartz feels 'terrified' to shoot new season of Vanderpump Rules

2023/06/24 23:00 (BST)

Tom Schwartz feels "slightly terrified" about shooting the new season of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 40-year-old star acknowledges that the reality show features a "volatile crew" and he's anxious about shooting the new season in the wake of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' controversial affair.

Tom told Us Weekly: "I’m always slightly terrified when we start a new season. We’ve been through so much with this group and we’re a volatile crew.

"We’ve always been a volatile group of friends. I don’t think I’ve ever had an argument outside of this group, to be honest. We have a lot of history together and there’s been trials and tribulations, but it comes from a place of love."

Tom Sandoval split from Ariana Madix after news of his affair became public, and Raquel subsequently took to social media to issue a public apology.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes, admitting that she needed to make "healthier choices".

The TV star said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

