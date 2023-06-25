EA Games is becoming EA Entertainment as part of a major restructuring.

EA will now be split into two separate organisations - also including EA Sports - with CEO Andrew Wilson saying the new structure would "empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies".

He wrote on the studio's official website: "These steps will accelerate our business, drive growth, and deliver long-term value for our people, our players and our communities."

On one side, Laura Miele has been named president of EA Entertainment, Technology Central Development, with much of the rest of the team kept the same.

Wilson added: "EA Entertainment encompasses extraordinary owned IP, including some of the world’s most beloved blockbuster franchises, as well as licensed IP through powerful collaborations.

"We’re building the future of interactive entertainment on a foundation of legendary franchises and innovative new experiences, which represents massive opportunities for growth."

When it comes to EA Sports, Cam Weber will serve as president as he oversees "genre-leading EA Sports experiences and our entire racing portfolio".

Wilson said: "Our business remains strong, and I could not be more excited about our future as we bring more amazing games and experiences to more people around the world.

"Thank you for your creativity, passion, and all that you do, as we write the next great chapter of our story together."