Melanie C believes all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glastonbury Festival next year.

The 49-year-old pop star has revealed that she'd relish the opportunity to reunite with Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham to perform at the world-famous festival in 2024.

Melanie - who performed at Worthy Farm on Saturday (24.06.23) - told BBC Radio 6 Music: "Like I said to the audience during a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'A bit of a warm-up for next year?'

"They're rehearsed, they know the words, they're ready. So, if I can drag the other girls along ... I say 'drag' the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

"It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

Melanie described performing at Glastonbury as being "the ultimate" for any musician.

She said: "It's quite daunting, some of the girls haven't been up on stage for years.

"But I think it's ... we call it the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate."

What's more, Melanie believes that Glastonbury has become more accepting of pop acts like the Spice Girls over recent years.

The singer explained: "It was my first Glasto year and over the years people are always surprised at that. But of course, festivals used to be so different in the 90s. You would never have had a band like the Spice Girls at a festival.

"I think my first festival I played as a solo artist was V Festival '99. This is the first time I've got up there [and] done my thing with my band.

"We had an incredible crowd and it just felt like such a privilege because I got a reaction like there were four of the Spice Girls next to me."