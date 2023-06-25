Rebel Wilson's dating app was inspired by her personal experiences.

The 43-year-old actress - who publicly came out on Instagram in June 2022 - has revealed that her Fluid app was inspired by her own dating struggles.

Speaking to E! News, Rebel - who is engaged to Ramona Agruma - explained: "I only dated men, but I didn't think in my mind like I was 100 percent straight.

"But I didn't know how to categorise that. So that kind of scared me off, I guess exploring my sexuality and stuff. We wanted to make an app [where] you don't have to label yourself - very modern. It's kind of a new complex, nuanced way to look at sexuality."

The Hollywood star has actually met some "really great people" on dating apps.

But Rebel believes that Fluid offers a "more modern" approach to finding love.

She said: "I think, hopefully, that the app will help a lot of people. Because you can be anywhere on the sexuality spectrum and you don't have to announce yourself… At the end of the day, I think it's just about people finding love."

Rebel previously explained how the app relates to her own love life.

The actress told PEOPLE: "This is the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you are looking for."

Rebel feels proud of the app's inclusive nature.

She said: "What's really cool is, it's open to everyone.

"You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA spectrum, but I think even if you're straight you could use the app and have an amazing time."