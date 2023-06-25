The attempted mutiny in Russia has exposed "real cracks" in Vladimir Putin's authority, according to the US Secretary of State.

Antony Blinken has claimed that the uprising, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, "raises profound questions" about Putin's leadership as Russia continues to fight the war in Ukraine.

Blinken, 61, told CBS News: "It presents a real distraction for Putin and for Russian authorities, that they have to look at, sort of mind their rear, even as they’re trying to deal with the counteroffensive in Ukraine. I think that creates even greater openings for the Ukrainians to do well on the ground."

Blinken also claimed that Putin should take responsibility for the recent chaos.

He said: "Sixteen months ago, Russian forces were at the doorstep of Kyiv, in Ukraine, thinking they’d take the city in a matter of days, thinking they would erase Ukraine from the map as an independent country.

"Now over this weekend, they’ve had to defend Moscow, Russia’s capital, against mercenaries of Putin’s own making."

On Saturday (24.06.23), Putin accused Prigozhin of committing "treason".

The 70-year-old Russian President hit out at Prigozhin during a televised address, after the 62-year-old warlord and his Wagner mercenary group launched an uprising against the Russian army.

Putin said during his address: "It’s an attempt to subvert us from inside. This is treason in the face of those who are fighting on the front. This is a stab in the back of our troops and the people of Russia."

Prigozhni subsequently announced that his soldiers wouldn't march on Moscow, in a bid to avoid bloodshed.

He said in a statement: "They wanted to disband the Wagner military company. We embarked on a march of justice on 23 June.

"In 24 hours, we got to within 200 kilometres of Moscow. In this time we did not spill a single drop of our fighters' blood.

"Now the moment has come when blood could be spilled. Understanding responsibility [for the chance] that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned."