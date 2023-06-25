Simon Pegg thinks "you have to be smart to be famous".

The 53-year-old actor insists that his "core fundamental personality" has been unaffected by the trappings of fame and success.

He told the Observer newspaper: "Fame doesn’t necessarily turn you into an a*******, but it brings out the a******* you’ve always been.

"I think you have to be smart to be famous. Because you have to constantly understand that it doesn’t really mean anything."

Asked if he's managed to achieve that, Simon replied: "Well, I hope so. You tell me!"

Simon has suffered bouts of depression since he was 18, and the actor admits that he initially struggled to cope when he made the switch to Hollywood in 2005.

He shared: "I was not in a good place, emotionally and physically.

"It was a weird thing as well, because the dreams I’d had as a kid were manifesting and I wasn’t happy and I couldn’t figure out why. And that was down to personal things, depression. I had to get happy in myself before I could start enjoying anything else. Which I did.

"But at that time it was very frustrating to be there and not be able to fully enjoy it, because I just felt all at sea."

By contrast, Simon has found a sense of peace and happiness in recent years.

However, the actor believes that his "demons" are always lurking in the background.

Simon - whose film credits include 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun of the Dead' - previously told GQ magazine: "What I have come to realise from back then is that depression is always there. No matter what I did.

"I don’t think you ever really lose your demons. You just try to find a way to keep them in their place."