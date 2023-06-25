Kristin Cavallari's son wants to become a YouTube star - but she won't let it happen.

The 36-year-old beauty - who has Camden, ten, Jaxon, nine, and Saylor, seven, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - has revealed that she doesn't want her oldest son to become a YouTube celebrity anytime soon.

Speaking to E! News about her son's aspirations, Kristin explained: "My oldest would love to be a YouTube star. That's not happening."

The blonde beauty thinks her son is simply too young to become involved with YouTube.

Instead, Kristin wants her kids to enjoy their childhood and focus on having fun.

The reality star - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2020 - said: "He's a little too young for that right now. For the most part, they're still just young being kids."

Earlier this year, Kristin insisted that she won't allow her children go into entertainment until they are 18.

The TV star rose to fame in 2004 when she became a cast member on 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' - but Kristin is now determined to shield her children from the spotlight.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she explained: "It's hard enough being in school and doing everything that you're doing as a kid, so [I'd say] just focus on that, and we'll cross that bridge when it comes. I'm just trying to keep them kids as long as possible."

The Uncommon James founder also revealed that the MTV show "fell into her lap".

She said: "You know, I was in high school when that started, and really that show fell into my lap. When I graduated high school, I moved up here to LA and I just kind of rode the wave. And now I'm in Franklin, Tennessee. And I gotta say, it's nice to be kind of out of entertainment but to dip my toe back in when I want to."