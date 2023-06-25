Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are married.

The 52-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress tied the knot at Anderson Canyon in California on Saturday (24.06.23), according to TMZ.

The loved-up couple were joined on their wedding day by some of their showbiz pals, including the likes of Paul Rudd and Tina Fey.

But representatives for Jon and Anne have so far remained tight-lipped about the wedding.

Jon - who is best-known for playing Don Draper in 'Mad Men' - and Anne got engaged after two years of dating.

The celebrity duo first met on the set of 'Mad Men' in 2015.

They were subsequently spotted together on several occasions, and they made their red carpet debut together at the Oscars in 2022.

Jon and Anne - who has appeared in various TV shows during her career, including 'Mad Men' and 'Law and Order' - have seemingly made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

However, the Hollywood star made a rare public comment about their relationship in 2022, when he was interviewed by Howard Stern.

At the time, Jon described their romance as being "comfortable".

Jon - who had an 18-year relationship with director Jennifer Westfeldt, before their split in 2015 - said: "I'm in a relationship right now ... and it's comfortable. It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

Asked if he was thinking about marriage, Jon replied: "It's only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about it.

"That's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness. All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it's what I'm working for."