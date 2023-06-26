Kris Jenner "cannot wait" to become a grandmother for the 13th time.

The 67-year-old matriarch is already grandmother to North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm through daughter Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign through Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick as well as Dream, six, through son Rob Kardashian and his former partner Blac Chyna.

Kris is also grandmother to True, five, and Tatum, 11 months through Khloe Kardashian as well as Stormi, five, and 16-month-old Aire through Kylie Jenner and her former partner Travis Scott, but now that her eldest daughter Kourtney is expecting her first child with husband and Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, has admitted that it is still a "blessing" to be welcoming more grandchildren.

She wrote on Instagram: "Can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!! Congratulations Travis and Kourt!!"

Just days ago, 'The Kardashians' star, 44, appeared to surprise her husband when she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at his LA concert and after seeing his wife's message, Travis - who has Landon, 19, and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss before sharing some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney's younger sisters Kim, 42, and Khloe,38, took to social media themselves to share their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" whilst Khloe said: "Congratulations my cuties!!! I love you and baby sooooo much."

Kourtney later admitted that she was feeling "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan" after announcing the pregnancy to the world.