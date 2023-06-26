Coco Jones says fame is “humbling”.

The ‘Bel Air’ star - who took home the Best New Artist Award at the BET Awards on Sunday night (25.06.23) - reflected on still feeling “just a regular girl” and how important it was to remember her roots to stay grounded.

The 25-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight:"It's honestly humbling, and I hope that I forever stay this humble because I really do feel like just a regular girl from the middle of nowhere in Tennessee who fought for her dreams, and I will always fight for my dreams. And I'll fight for the next girl so that it doesn't have to be so hard. It's not easy, but it's worth it; I wouldn't be able to appreciate these moments and really savour them if I hadn't remembered just trying to sneak in, you know?"

Coco - who is the daughter of NFL defensive linesman Mike Jones and shot to fame on the Disney Channel before moving into other television and singing avenues - called her career “a success” for her mother Javonda and her sister Aja as well as herself before she took to the stage at the awards ceremony to sing ‘ICU’.

She said: "It's really a success for all of us.

"This is [my sister]'s first time seeing me perform since I was literally 17... I hope I win something for them."

When the ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’ star scooped her gong, she reflected on her “long journey” to the top and thanked God.

Coco said: "I am so happy - oh, thank you, Jesus. It has been a long journey. Thank you God, for rocking with me the whole time. Thank you to my culture, who has stood beside me, raised together, been a really long journey, thank you to my team, thank you for taking a chance on me."

"I do want to thank God, give him all the glory. I'm so thankful, so thank you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you."