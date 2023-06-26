Beyonce and SZA were the big winners at the BET Awards on Sunday night (26.06.23).
The 41-year-old RnB superstar and 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker SZA, 33, both won three gongs each at the Black Entertainment Television Award, with both their respective albums 'Renaissance' and 'SOS' being handed Album of the Year.
SZA also beat out competition from Beyonce as well as Lizzo, H.E.R and Coco Jones to be named Best Female RnB/Pop Artist whilst the 'Crazy in Love' singer won both the BET Her Award and the Viewer’s Choice Award for her 2022 smash 'Break My Soul'. SZA also scooped Video of the Year for 'Kill Bill', having gone up against the likes of Chris Brown's 'We (Warm Embrace)' and Lizzo's 'About Damn Time'.
However, both Beyonce and SZA - whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe - are currently headlining their own tours so neither were at the event at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to collect their accolades.
Having led the way with seven nominations, rapper Drake managed two wins as his band DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE were awarded Best Group and also picked up Best Collaboration for 'Wait For U' with Future and Tems, but lost out on Best Male Hip-Hop Artist to Kendrick Lamar and Best Male RnB/Pop Artist to a tie between Chris Brown and Usher.
Up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist was 'WAP' hitmaker Cardi B, Glorilla, and Meghan Thee Stallion but the honour eventually went to Latto whilst 'Holla at the DJ' singer Coco Jones beat out the likes of Ice Spice and Lola Brooke to become Best New Artist.
When it comes to Hollywood, Marvel hit film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was named Best Movie whilst leading star Angela Bassett was given the award of Best Actress, just months after she lost out at the Academy Awards to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Jamie Lee Curtis.
BET Awards 2023 full list of winners:
Album of the Year
‘Renaissance’ Beyoncé and ‘SOS’ SZA (tie)
Best Female R and B/Pop Artist
SZA
Best Male R and B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown/Usher
Best Group
Drake + 21 Savage
Best Collaboration
‘Wait For U’ -Future feat. Drake + Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Latto
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year
‘Kill Bill’ - SZA
Video Director of the Year
Teyana ‘Spike Tey’ Taylor
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Youngstars Award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Angel Reese
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
‘Bless Me’ Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
Viewer’s Choice Award
‘Break My Soul’ Beyonce
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Libianca (Cameroon)
BET Her
‘Break My Soul’ - Beyoncé
Best Movie
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Best Actor
Damson Idris
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Sportsman of the Year Award
Jalen Hurts