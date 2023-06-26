Beyonce and SZA were the big winners at the BET Awards on Sunday night (26.06.23).

The 41-year-old RnB superstar and 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker SZA, 33, both won three gongs each at the Black Entertainment Television Award, with both their respective albums 'Renaissance' and 'SOS' being handed Album of the Year.

SZA also beat out competition from Beyonce as well as Lizzo, H.E.R and Coco Jones to be named Best Female RnB/Pop Artist whilst the 'Crazy in Love' singer won both the BET Her Award and the Viewer’s Choice Award for her 2022 smash 'Break My Soul'. SZA also scooped Video of the Year for 'Kill Bill', having gone up against the likes of Chris Brown's 'We (Warm Embrace)' and Lizzo's 'About Damn Time'.

However, both Beyonce and SZA - whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe - are currently headlining their own tours so neither were at the event at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to collect their accolades.

Having led the way with seven nominations, rapper Drake managed two wins as his band DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE were awarded Best Group and also picked up Best Collaboration for 'Wait For U' with Future and Tems, but lost out on Best Male Hip-Hop Artist to Kendrick Lamar and Best Male RnB/Pop Artist to a tie between Chris Brown and Usher.

Up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist was 'WAP' hitmaker Cardi B, Glorilla, and Meghan Thee Stallion but the honour eventually went to Latto whilst 'Holla at the DJ' singer Coco Jones beat out the likes of Ice Spice and Lola Brooke to become Best New Artist.

When it comes to Hollywood, Marvel hit film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was named Best Movie whilst leading star Angela Bassett was given the award of Best Actress, just months after she lost out at the Academy Awards to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Jamie Lee Curtis.

BET Awards 2023 full list of winners:

Album of the Year

‘Renaissance’ Beyoncé and ‘SOS’ SZA (tie)

Best Female R and B/Pop Artist

SZA

Best Male R and B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown/Usher

Best Group

Drake + 21 Savage

Best Collaboration

‘Wait For U’ -Future feat. Drake + Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Latto

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

‘Kill Bill’ - SZA

Video Director of the Year

Teyana ‘Spike Tey’ Taylor

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Youngstars Award

Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Angel Reese

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

‘Bless Me’ Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Viewer’s Choice Award

‘Break My Soul’ Beyonce

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Libianca (Cameroon)

BET Her

‘Break My Soul’ - Beyoncé

Best Movie

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Best Actor

Damson Idris

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Sportsman of the Year Award

Jalen Hurts