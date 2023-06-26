Australia has unveiled plans to fine tech companies for spreading misinformation.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority “would provide” companies like Meta, Twitter, Facebook and Google liable to pay financial penalties - up to five per cent of their global revenue - if they do nothing about false information on their platforms under the proposed law.

A rep told AFP: "The legislation if passed, would provide the ACMA with a range of new powers to compel information from digital platforms, register and enforce mandatory industry codes as well as make industry standards.”

The government watchdog would not be able to remove or punish for individual posts but potentially have the power to penalise sites for not tackling and deleting "false, misleading and deceptive" content that could lead to "serious harm".

The bill is mirrored by similar legislation coming into effect in the European Union in the next six months and will boost already existing laws in Australia, like the optional Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation, which came into force in 2021 - and features sign-ups like Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble, TikTok and Twitter - but has been underwhelming in practice in tackling the problem.

Government officials have issued a plea for further action on the scourge of inaccurate claims circulating on the internet and how it "undermines trust" in public institutions and so on.

Michelle Rowland, the minister for communications, said: "Mis and disinformation sows division within the community, undermines trust and can threaten public health and safety.”