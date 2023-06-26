The University of Manchester has been a victim of a data hack.

A “small portion” of the 40,000-strong student body had their personal details compromised earlier this month when they were "accessed by an unauthorised party" whose identity has not been confirmed.

According to the university, there was an email that threatened to sell the information if certain demands were not met and that they have been in touch with those impacted.

A rep for the university said, according to BBC News: "We understand that this will create concern for some, but we would like to assure our community that our internal and external experts are working around the clock to continue to address this and our investigations are continuing.

"We are asking all staff and students to remain vigilant of any suspicious emails, including those that appear to come from those responsible for this incident.

"Do not engage with or reply to these emails in any way."

This comes after the University of Manchester announced they were “working around the clock” to fix any potential issue from the 6 June attack.

Patrick Hackett said: "We know this will cause concern to members of our community, and we are very sorry for this.

"Our priority is to resolve this issue and provide information to those affected as soon as we are able to, and we are focusing all available resources."