Ayda Field has insisted she and husband Robbie Williams are "still intimate".

The couple joked in April that there "is no sex after marriage", but the 44-year-old actress has reassured fans that isn't entirely the case, though carefree lovemaking has taken a backseat to the responsibilities of caring for their four children, Teddy, ten, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and three-year-old Beau, and her mother Gwen, who lives with the family and has Parkinson's disease.

Ayda told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "We had this funny overshare that was in all the papers. It was more of an offhand joke and then we re-explained the joke and it became another thing.

"But listen, I was 27 when I was with Rob. We have four kids now. Different things take centre stage. It’s not Ayda and Rob skipping along and ripping each other’s clothes off and staying up until 6am.

"Instead of it just being about us, it’s now about other people as well. It's about four other little humans who are important and a mom who has been facing serious health problems that are part of my everyday life.

"But Rob and I continue to stay incredibly connected. We spend a lot of time talking about the children or our parents, but we still connect as adults.

"And by the way, we are still intimate."

The former 'Loose Women' star admitted it can be tough to carve out "us time" for herself and the 'Angels' singer.

She said: "It's hard. We do take some time – we actually had a holiday for the first time, where we had four days alone without the kids. And it was amazing, because we got to be just Rob and Ayda.

"It would be great to find more moments like that. But equally, if those don’t come for a bit and they’re just about our family, I’m super happy with that, too."

Ayda and Robbie, 49, stay close thanks to their share sense of humour.

She said: "The thing that always sticks with Rob and I, no matter what, is that we make each other laugh more than anyone else in the world.

"Laughter is our love language and it's stronger than ever. We crack each other up the same way we did 17 years ago."