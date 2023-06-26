Ray J has vowed to be a better husband to Princess Love.

The couple first split in May 2020 after almost four years of marriage, but reconciled that July, only for the 'One Wish' hitmaker to again file for divorce in September of that year, before requesting the petition be dismissed in February 2021, and the 42-year-old singer explained they have been able to repair their relationship by focusing on their friendship first.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' about rebuilding their romance: "[It was] us just becoming best friends and doing things that she loves to do that I love to do and just hanging in there.

"She's my best buddy I'm her best buddy. And all the friends and everybody we had around, they gotta get out of our bubble,.

"I think once we start locking in like that it just became super fun, you know?...

"For me, it's just compromising a lot more and listening and trying to understand how we can make it right, and what I can do to be better too.

"I mean, when you're looking at the edge and it's about to be over for real, this is a sure thing, it changes the whole scope of things. And I'm happy we stuck in there."

Princess - who has Melody, five, and three-year-old Epik with her spouse - acknowledged relationships are "never easy".

She said: "I mean love is hard. It's never easy but it always works out. And that's what it's supposed to be, right?

"I feel like there were a lot of people who were against us, and, I mean, even some of the world is against us. But we have to just shut everybody out and focus on us, and our family."

The couple showed a united front at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (25.06.23) and declared that "love wins".

Taking to the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to present the Best New Artist prize, Ray gushed: "Love wins. I love you, baby. Listening, trying to compromise, never going to let you go."

And he jokingly called out the "fly guys" who had tried to get Princess' attention during their separation.

He said: "And to all y'all fly guys out there that's been my wife's DMs when we wasn't together, I see you, and I want to let you know, she mine."