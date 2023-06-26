New app uses Artificial Intelligence to find you a bottle of wine.

Blake Hershey created Sippd after he got the suggestion from his wife, who was away on a trip and needed his expertise and thought there should be a way to pool his “obscure” knowledge about vino to help people confused about where to begin.

He told BBC News: "For all the advances in technology, the process of flipping through large wine lists full of obscure wine jargon until you give up and ask the waiting staff for a recommendation when they don't know your preferences, seemed outdated to me.”

Users begin their journey with the app - which is only available currently in the US but boasts 100,000 downloads - by answering a questionnaire about their likes and dislikes when it comes to their tipple preferences like colour, body, acid levels, flavourings and price range. Following this, the program’s AI tech generates personalised recommendations.

After doing this “heavy lifting” to deliver people “taste matches”, the AI will eventually weedle out better and better options for people to try based on their feedback.

Blake added: "Beginner drinkers are commonly overwhelmed with the number of choices they have when purchasing wine, and they often have no clue where to start learning about their preferences towards certain flavours, characteristics, and styles.

"So our team developed the introductory quiz to provide novice drinkers with a simple, approachable way to enter the vast world of wine.”

Sippd is currently free to use but generates its revenue by offering people the chance to make in-app purchases of their suggested bottles.