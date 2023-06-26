Tom Holland has stayed "very resilient" despite the "horrible" reviews for his new TV show.

The 27-year-old actor acknowledged his Apple TV+ series 'The Crowded Room' hasn't fared well with critics, earning a score of just 31% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but he still stands by the project.

Speaking on Unilad's 'Get a Job!' series, he said: “It’s no secret that my show 'The Crowded Room' has been horribly reviewed.

"But, I'm here today to promote the show and I'm still here. I'm very resilient. It’s a good quality in a new employee."

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star joked his "resilience" to criticism stems from being a fan of London soccer side Tottenham Hotspur because "they have never won anything".

He added: “Supporting them is incredibly difficult.”

Despite the show's poor reviews, Tom still hopes there's a positive message it can send to viewers by encouraging them to ask for help when it is needed and making them feel empowered in difficult situations.

He said: “The message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues, is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate. It’s an act of bravery.

“Whether it is substance abuse, whether it is abuse at home, whether it is abuse at school standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly sensitive way.

"So, for me, if we can somehow make people feel empowered by saying, ‘I’m not feeling good, I really need some help,’ then we’ve done what we’ve set out to do.”