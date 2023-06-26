Paula Abdul is starting to consider her "legacy".

The 'Straight Up' singer - who turned 61 last week - has reflected on the "incredible" time she's had since starting a new decade and hopes to leave her mark on the world with the way she behaves towards other people, not just for her professional achievements.

She told People magazine: “Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind.

“That of kindness and support and helping others who can't stand up for themselves, to learn to how to combat bullies, to have the self-assuredness that you can do anything that you put your mind to.

"Talent is only half of it. It's the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself.”

The former 'American Idol' judge insisted she has no plans to slow down now she's getting older.

She said: “I've only scratched the surface, and that's how I feel.

“People go, ‘She's got more lives than a cat.' For me, I'm a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy.

“I have a couple of television projects I'm producing. I'm taking part in a couple of new pilots. [I am building live shows as well.”

Paula recently spoke of how much she loves social media platform TikTok.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "TikTok was built for me. I should have been doing this a long time ago. I'm having a great time, especially working with younger talent, being able to pass on a lot of wisdom... I love being able to let them know what they're up against, what they should be doing to nail their auditions and things like that."