Jon Hamm dismissed marriage as not meaning “anything” to him a few years before he met his now-wife Anna Osceola.

The ‘Mad Men’ actor, 52, who married ‘Confess, Fletch’ actress Anna, 35, at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, on Saturday (26.06.23), was in a long-term relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt, 53, at the time of his remark.

But he added in the 2012 interview with Playboy that has resurfaced since his weekend wedding he wasn’t “judging” people who did choose to get hitched.

Jon said: “My parents got divorced when I was two and never remarried. So it doesn’t mean anything to me.

“I don’t mean to say that it shouldn’t mean things to other people. I’m not judging it one way or another.

“It’s just my experience. I don’t have that paragon of married life to look at and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it! That’s what I want!”

Jon also told Playboy he had no plans to welcome a child with Jennifer, who he started to date in 1997.

He said: “I don’t have a driving force to have a baby. That said, I’m in a committed relationship, and if it ever came up, I’m not ruling it out.”

He and Jennifer split in 2015, the same year Jon met Anna on the set of the ‘Mad Men’ finale.

Their wedding spot of Anderson Canyon was the same location they filmed the series’ final episode.

Among the couple’s celebrity friends at the wedding was Paul Rudd, 54, Larry David, 75, Tina Fey, 53, Brooke Shields, 58, and Billy Crudup, 54, who earlier this month got married to actress Naomi Watts, also 54.

News Jon and Anna were engaged made headlines in February, but UsWeekly reported at the time the actor had proposed “a while back”.

Even though the generally private couple, who started dating in 2020, have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, Jon told DJ Howard Stern, 69, last year he was “very much” in love with Anna and could “for sure” see himself spending the rest of his life with the actress.

He added: “It’s good and comfortable, and it’s a feeling about taking care of someone else and being taken care of.”

Jon also said Anna had “opened up” the possibility of “things like being married” and “having kids” as well as “defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness”.