Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been branded talentless by the CEO of United Talent Agency.

The former ‘Suits’ actress, 41, was targeted by Jeremy Zimmer, 65, after she and her husband’s $20 million-plus Spotify deal was axed after it was said they could not hit expected listener numbers.

Jeremy – who has represented A-listers including Mariah Carey, Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart – told Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival: “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.

“And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Meghan has also been accused of using staff to conduct her interviews for the ‘Archetypes’ podcast series.

Along with the accusation, she and Harry, 38, have been branded “f****** grifters” by a Spotify chief.

Bill Simmons, 53, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify’s international sports content, said on his podcast: “‘The F****** Grifters’ – that’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.

“It’s one of my best stories.”

He added: “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. That’s a podcast we should’ve launched with them.”

Harry is said to have wanted to interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhoods for a podcast.

Sources told Bloomberg the former senior royal spoke to “multiple” producers and production houses about his ideas, including one about childhood trauma which would see the prince interview a string of guests such as Russian president and ex-US leader, as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, about their early years and how they shaped them into the adults they are today.

According to insiders, the prince also suggested a show centred on fatherhood, and another which would have looked at different major societal conversations in each episode, and he hoped to invite Pope Francis on the podcast to discuss religion.