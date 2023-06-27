Tom Holland wooed Zendaya with carpentry skills

Tom Holland used his carpentry skills to help him woo Zendaya.

The 27-year-old actor has revealed how he once impressed his girlfriend by fixing her door, noting that now they're "in love".

Asked about being a "trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters", he told UNILAD: "Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it.

"I made my mum's kitchen table, I made my mum's office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad.

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now we're in love."

The 'Spider-Man' star previously revealed he was sent to carpentry school by his parents in 2014 after being stuck in "a bit of a rut" with his acting career.

Back in 2019, he told GQ magazine: "I think, personally, and this is me being very honest, I had just done a Ron Howard film, and I thought I was dog's b*******.

"I was like, 'I've just done a Ron Howard film. I don't need to audition for stuff anymore.' And it was quite the contrary.

"I basically got into this rut where I wasn't, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, I'll get this job, I'll get this job. And I didn't. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth.

"And my mum said, ‘Look, you're not getting any work, so you need to go and have a plan B. I've booked you at this carpentry school in Cardiff. Six-week course. You're gonna go, you're gonna learn to be a carpenter.' "

Meanwhile, Tom recently joked that he doesn't have any "rizz" - meaning charisma - but he doesn't need it given his relationship with Zendaya, 26.

He told BuzzFeed: "I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz... I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work...

"So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit."

