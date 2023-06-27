Frankie Valli has got married for a fourth time.

The 89-year-old singer and Jackie Jacobs tied the knot at a private ceremony at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday (26.06.23) after nearly eight years of dating.

He told PEOPLE: "It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life."

During the ceremony, Four Seasons frontman Frankie's 1967 hit 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' played in the background, and he sang it into former CBS marketing executive Jackie's ear.

The couple first met in 2007, but only started dating in late 2015.

Jackie - who wore a white bridal gown on her big day - said: "We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner.

"We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

The 'December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)' hitmaker will be back at the Westgate Hotel later this year to start a year-long residency with the Four Seasons.

Frankie has been married three times previously.

He first married Mary Delgado - who already had a daughter called Celia - in 1958, and they had two daughters, Toni and Francine.

The pair divorced in 1971, and in 1980 Celia died in a tragic accident and Francine passed away six months later from an accidental drug overdose.

Before the pair's deaths, Frankie married MaryAnn Hannagan in 1974 and they were together until their divorce in 1982.

He went on to marry Randy Clohessy in 1984, but they separated in 2004.

The former couple have three sons together, Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando.