Jennifer Lawrence "didn't even get a callback" after her 'Twilight' audition.

The 'Hunger Games' actress - who shot to fame as Katniss Everdeen in the huge franchise - almost made her name in a very different film series as she tried to land a role in the 2008 vampire blockbuster.

Appearing on 'The Rewatchables' podcast, she told host Bill Simmons: "I auditioned for ‘Twilight'.

“They turned me down immediately. I didn’t even get a callback. But my life would’ve been totally different.

"I got ‘Hunger Games’ I think, like, a year later. It was probably after ‘Winter’s Bone.' "

She was cast in 'The Hunger Games' and the rest is history, but while Lawrence claimed her life would have changed, some aspects - such as navigating being involved in such a big franchise - were very much the same.

She explained: "I have to churn out movies in between so that I'm not only known for this franchise.

"I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness and I would still be doing that if I was in 'Twilight.' "

However, things could have taken a twist for the 32-year-old star as she very nearly turned down 'Hunger Games' after seeing the "fandom" that surrounded 'Twilight' duo Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

She added: "When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after [‘Hunger Games’] got offered to me, it was hard to explain to people… this level of fame.

“I assumed it was going to be the ‘Twilight’ level of fame and that was never something I had in mind.

"I never wanted to be the most famous person on the planet. That’s a very different life than I pictured for me.”