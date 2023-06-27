Cara Delevingne was loving life at her first sober Glastonbury.

The 30-year-old star had a great weekend at the iconic festival with her sister Poppy, girlfriend Minke and famous friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Stella McCartney, and it was the first time she's been to the Worthy Farm event without having a drink.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have been going to Glastonbury since I was 15 but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favorite.

"Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long awaited reunions and so much love. Till next time…"

Cara also shared some highlights from her weekend, including getting to see Lewis Capaldi, Guns N' Roses, Fat Boy Slim, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Blondie and Sir Elton John live.

Earlier this year, the model revealed she had checked into rehab late last year, and admitted she hadn't been "ready" to tackle her issues with addiction until she found herself in a "bad place".

She told America's Vogue magazine: "I've had interventions of a sort, but I wasn't ready. That's the problem.

"I hadn't seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realise how much I was in a bad place."

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress is currently taking life "second by second" and plans to be careful when it comes to her career as she needs to put her own wellbeing first.

She said: “Work is extremely important, but work is secondary because my self-work is the most important thing."

Cara is focusing on making "small changes" to her life as part of her sobriety and plans to quit smoking soon but thinks it would be "too much" at this stage of her recovery.

She added: “It’s the small things, because, my God, I wanted to quit smoking too, but right now it’s too much.

“At first I was exploring all the avenues, seeing what was best for me, seeing if medication was necessary. Putting everything - work, every obligation - aside and just asking myself, What do I need in this time?”