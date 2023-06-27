Kylie Minogue feels "solidarity" with her gay fans after they "protected" her during tough times.

The 55-year-old singer has been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community over the past four decades in the music industry, and she thinks they share a real bond.

She told ET Canada: "I would say around that time in the ’90s … There were plenty of moments where I was just being absolutely kind of [shakes head] it was… it was not pleasant.

“And I feel like my gay audience felt some kind of solidarity with me. They protected me.

"I’ve been trying to give out nothing but goodness and when you when you cop it a little unfairly, I think they’re ready to bite.”

She first got introduced to the queer community through a Kylie drag show, and she thinks the queens act more like her than she does.

She added: "I was kind of adopted when I heard there was a Kylie drag show in Sydney in 1990 or whatever it was.

"And that’s kind of the first I heard of that, that kind of thing. I’ve since been to a few drag shows and trust me, I’m the least Kylie in the room.”

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker has always tried to give her LGBTQ+ fans the same support they've shown her over the years, and back in February she joined sister Dannii to perform at Sydney World Pride.

She said: "It was pretty electric. I’m not going to lie. I mean, I was really stressed before the show.

“My sister’s there and we really want it to be amazing. And we hadn’t done that before. And, you know, just like technical stuff; is the lift going to work and is that going to happen?

"We’re going to do the normal show stuff. But after that, it was a really special night for so many people and we were able to perform together. It was amazing.”