Noah Cyrus got engaged a month ago.

The younger sister of pop superstar Miley Cyrus, 30, has confirmed her fashion designer partner, Pinkus, popped the question weeks ago, but she wanted them to be in their "own little world" for a while after so they decided to keep the news private until now.

Alongside snaps of the couple donning eccentric ensembles and a close-up of the huge dazzling diamond ring, Noah told her 6.1 million Instagram followers: “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together.

“This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

The 23-year-old singer confirmed her romance with Pinkus, who designs items for the brand COLORS, on TikTok in April.

She gushed in the caption: "I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.

“You’re the least judgemental human being I’ve ever met. The most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person.”

Her German partner then replied: “U want kids?”

And the 'This is Us' singer responded by saying she “would say ‘yes’ to [Pinkus] every day for the rest of [her] life.”

Prior to finding 'The One' in Pinkus, Noah previously revealed she "bonded" with an ex-boyfriend" over tranquilisers.

The 22-year-old singer - whose parents are country musician Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish - explained that she wanted to "fit in" with her then-boyfriend when they started taking Xanax together.

She told Rolling Stone: "My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond. I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing. Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over."

The 'July' singer added that she was able to get access to the Xanax pill - which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders but can cause side effects including drowsiness, slurred speech, and depression - via a circle of friends and revealed she was unable to keep her eyes open after taking it.

Without naming that partner, she said: "I was surrounded by people who were easily able to get it by buying it from people. I was completely nodding off and falling asleep, and unable to keep my head up or keep my eyes open, because I was so far gone."