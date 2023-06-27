Artificial Intelligence could help to cut radiotherapy treatment time.

Doctors have reported that a brand-new tech - which is set to be offered to the NHS at a reduced rate - has been successful in help them to better direct the beams which kill the tumours, which in turn makes it up to two and half times quicker.

The programme - which has been trialled and researched at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in collaboration with Microsoft - has been a product of 10 years of work and has slashed the duration of the procedure, which used to take between 25 minutes and two hours.

Dr Ranj Jena told BBC Two's 'Newsnight': "That can get so bad that a patient's life becomes dominated by that.

"I know patients where they've got a map of the cities that they're going to, so they know where all the loos are."

The Royal College of Radiologists say they are “very excited” about the development, but insisted AI "cannot replace highly trained and skilled professionals".

The group’s president Dr Katharine Halliday told BBC News: "We are very excited about the potential of AI in replacing some processes and procedures, including within diagnostics and cancer therapy.

"AI has the capability of speeding up the diagnostic process, helping doctors catch disease earlier and giving patients the best possible chance of recovery.

"Clinical radiologists interpret complex scans and guide treatment or surgery - there is no question that real-life clinical radiologists are essential and irreplaceable.

"However, a clinical radiologist with the data, insight and accuracy of AI is, and will increasingly be, a formidable force in patient care.

"While AI shows great promise and will certainly help free up time for a workforce under strain, it cannot replace highly trained and skilled professionals."