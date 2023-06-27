Meta launches virtual reality subscription service

2023/06/27 11:37 (BST)

Meta has launched a virtual reality subscription service.

The parent company of social media brands like Facebook and Instagram have revealed the Meta Quest+ service, which will work with their Quest 2 headset and the upcoming Quest 3, will be available for a monthly fee of $7.99 or an annual one-off payment of $59.99, and users will be granted access to two new games a month.

Meta is facing increasing competition from other tech giants like Apple, who revealed their own VR headset earlier this month, which is dubbed the Vision Pro and will retail for $3,499.

This comes after Mark Zuckerberg shared plans to create a “metaverse” back in 2021.

The 39-year-old tech boss said: "Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company and I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we're building towards."

In February 2022, Mark showed off Meta’s range of products that use Artificial Intelligence - such as their $299.99 to $999.99 headsets - as he called the tech “the key to unlocking the metaverse".

Earlier this year, Meta defied expectations and recorded company-wide profits of $5.7 billion for the first three months, but its Reality Labs portion - which is responsible for the VR headsets and other related wares - saw a $4 billion net loss for the same timeframe.

