Donald Trump has accused The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI of leaking the audio of him allegedly boasting about possessing still-classified military documents about Iran after he left the White House.

CNN first released the recording reportedly from a July 2021 meeting at the former US President's Bedminster golf club.

He is heard ruffling the "big piles" of papers and allegedly says: “These are the papers.

“This was done by the military and given to me.”

Trump says the sensitive documents were compiled by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when he was president, and are about potential attacks against Iran.

However, Trump has claimed the tape has been "illegally leaked and spun" and believes it's all part of a plan to derail his latest presidential campaign for 2024.

Taking to his Truth Social site on Monday (26.06.23), he branded the "Deranged Special Prosecutor” Jack Smith, the DOJ, and FBI "cheaters and thugs".

He raged: “The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ and FBI, illegally leaked and “spun” a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe. This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!"

The tape is a major bit of evidence in Smith’s indictment of the 77-year-old former 'Apprentice' host.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of mishandling sensitive documents and has persistently denied any wrongdoing.

He is facing 37 federal charges of illegally holding onto classified documents and preventing the government from getting them back.

Trump recently suggested that he had every right to keep the documents and believes that the case against him is a "sham".

He said: "They are threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers.

"Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so - it is an absolute right.

"They've got to drop this case immediately as it is destroying the country."

Trump also mentioned that classified documents were found in current President Joe Biden's possession and made other claims against his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton.

He said: "I'm the only one who followed the law.

"Joe Biden had no authority to declassify as vice president, I did as president. Nothing happens to crooked Joe.

"I did everything right and they indicted me."

Trump is the first US President in history to face federal-level criminal charges.