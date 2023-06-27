Amber Heard says she doesn't want "stones thrown at me," more than a year on from her nasty defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The 'Aquaman' actress is currently promoting her first movie since last year's high-profile legal battle, the period drama 'In the Fire', and says she deserves the right to be respected as an actress and not have her high-public legal battle with the 60-year-old actor take the spotlight over her talent.

In a rare interview, she told Deadline: “I’m in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth.

“What I’m not in control of is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff. That’s a big thing I had to learn, that I’m not in control of stories other people create around me. That’s something that probably I’ll appreciate as a blessing further down the line.”

She continued: “Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much. So let’s get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for.”

The 37-year-old star insists her career won't be tarnished by her the trials and tribulations of her personal life.

She added: “I think I’ve earned respect for that to be its own thing.

“That’s substantial enough. What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career. So let’s talk about this movie.”

The former couple were embroiled in a six-week trial over a piece Amber wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic violence, with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor ultimately winning over $10 million in damages after winning all three of his defamation claims while she was awarded $2 million after winning one of her three countersuit claims.